Ohio coronavirus numbers: 5,874 more cases reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — As Ohioans wait to see what Gov. Mike DeWine will say tonight in his statewide broadcast, the Ohio Department of Health is releasing the latest coronavirus numbers.

According to the department of health website, as of Wednesday, Nov. 11, there have been 267,356 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 5,874 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 5,623 deaths since the pandemic started (76 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours).

Once again, we're seeing alarming numbers in Ohio. Another 76 deaths have been reported, bringing our total fatalities to over 5,600. Thousands of new people have been diagnosed. I'll discuss the next steps for Ohio in a public address tonight at 5:30 on https://t.co/90BcIYqI19. pic.twitter.com/6lTiMCNk7v — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 11, 2020

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, a record was set: 6,508 positive cases reported in 24 hours, with 386 people hospitalized.

Gov. DeWine has asked people to take the pandemic seriously. “It’s up to all of us to stop the spread,” he said.

We will hear from the governor tonight at 5:30 p.m. You can watch his address on FOX 8 and FOX8.com.

Today's data is alarming: Another 6,508 positive #COVID19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Another 386 people have been hospitalized. 23 more people have died. Everyone must take this pandemic seriously. It's up to all of us to stop this spread. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/SrfKfVURMq — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 10, 2020

Read more FOX8.com headlines, below: