Ohio coronavirus numbers: State now surpasses 150K cases

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been 150,009 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,115 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,740 deaths (including 6 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 15,185 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 40 years old.

About 129,498 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 26,872

Cuyahoga: 17,437

Hamilton: 13,158

Montgomery: 7,809

Lucas: 7,303

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 656

Franklin: 607

Lucas: 364

Hamilton: 315

Mahoning: 281

Coronavirus guidelines have recently been issued for Halloween events for the next month.

Fall and winter will continue to bring new challenges, Dr. Fauci said earlier this week:

