Ohio coronavirus numbers: Reported daily cases fall below 2,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 922,143 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,926 cases reported today, along with a total of 11,695 deaths (including 36 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 47,672 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is 42 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 134 inpatients, and 11 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 828,455 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 107,282

Cuyahoga: 91,318

Hamilton: 69,562

Montgomery: 45,627

Summit: 37,749

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 1,226

Summit: 820

Franklin: 713

Lucas: 690

Hamilton: 485

Right now, the vaccine supply in Ohio and across the country is limited. Keep yourself safe and keep businesses open by masking up, backing up, washing up, and avoiding crowds. https://t.co/7HkDyNl43m#InThisTogetherOhio #ResponsibleRestartOhio pic.twitter.com/UFvYPpwlcK — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 8, 2021

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 1,058,141 or about 9.05% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 20,705 people were vaccinated. More vaccines are expected to arrive in the state in the coming weeks, as seen in the video at the top of the story.

This week, those 65 and older are now eligible to get vaccinated in Ohio: