Ohio COVID-19 numbers: Nearly 19,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been more than 2 million total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 18,942 cases reported today, along with a total of 29,447 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

On Sunday, ODH reported a swell of more than 38,000 new cases over the holiday weekend.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 96,976 people. There were 350 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 37 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 2,828

Franklin: 1,955

Hamilton: 1,649

Montgomery: 1,512

Summit: 1,305

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,444,002 or about 55.1% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 1,484 people received their “complete” shot in the state.