Ohio coronavirus numbers: Less than 10k new cases, down significantly from 21-day average

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data for the state Friday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 9,440 cases, 303 hospitalizations, 30 intensive care unit admissions and 582 deaths were reported to the state health department.

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes.

The number of cases is down significantly from the 21-day average of 19,552.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,562,412 total reported cases in the state and 2,198,599 presumed recovered.

About 61 percent of the state’s population has started the vaccine.