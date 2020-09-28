COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.
There have been 151,802 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 993 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,746 deaths (including five additional fatalities reported today).
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 15,307 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 40 years old.
About 130,859 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 27,119
- Cuyahoga: 17,554
- Hamilton: 13,237
- Montgomery: 7,938
- Lucas: 7,343
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 656
- Franklin: 607
- Lucas: 364
- Hamilton: 315
- Mahoning: 281
Over the weekend, FOX 8 learned that Summit County prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh was one of the people recently diagnosed with COVID-19. She is reportedly recovering.
In the meantime, Gov. Mike DeWine continues to urge people to wear masks, posting this to his Twitter account Monday.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Ohio coronavirus numbers: 993 new cases, 5 additional fatalities reported
- Sam’s Club launches 12 Days of Wine Advent Calendar
- President Trump to announce shipment of millions of coronavirus tests to states
- New details: Joe Montana calls attempted kidnapping of infant grandchild scary
- Trump claims he paid ‘millions’ in taxes despite returns showing he paid $750 in 2016, no taxes some years