Ohio coronavirus numbers: 993 new cases, 5 additional fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 151,802 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 993 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,746 deaths (including five additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 15,307 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 40 years old.

About 130,859 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 27,119

Cuyahoga: 17,554

Hamilton: 13,237

Montgomery: 7,938

Lucas: 7,343

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 656

Franklin: 607

Lucas: 364

Hamilton: 315

Mahoning: 281

Over the weekend, FOX 8 learned that Summit County prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh was one of the people recently diagnosed with COVID-19. She is reportedly recovering.

In the meantime, Gov. Mike DeWine continues to urge people to wear masks, posting this to his Twitter account Monday.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: