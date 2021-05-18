Ohio coronavirus numbers: 993 new cases, 100 deaths reported

**What the new mask decisions mean for home Cleveland Indians games, in the video above.**

OLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 1,092,616 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 993 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,628 deaths (including 100 additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 58,167 people. There were 118 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 15 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,048,450 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 126,903

Cuyahoga: 113,441

Hamilton: 80,476

Montgomery: 51,858

Summit: 47,670

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,017,279 or about 42.92% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 22,437 people were vaccinated.

With the state’s determination yesterday the fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in most spaces, many businesses are making their own decisions:

The sign-up website for the so-called “vax-a-million” lottery, for those who are fully vaccinated in the state, also launched today:

If you have internet access, you're encouraged to sign up online. Those who register online and those who register over the phone have the same odds of winning. https://t.co/QxH8g0z9df — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 18, 2021