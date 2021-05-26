Ohio coronavirus numbers: 987 new cases, 97 hospitalizations reported

**Related Video Above: One Ohio legislator is trying to stop the Vax-a-Million drawing program.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 1,099,580 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 987 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,753 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 58,901 people. There were 97 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 18 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,059,360 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 127,615

Cuyahoga: 114,512

Hamilton: 80,825

Montgomery: 52,143

Summit: 48,000

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,229,367 or about 44.74% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 26,460 people received a shot in the state.

The first of the statewide Vax-a-Million drawing winners are being announced tonight, and you can watch all the action right here on FOX 8 at 7:29 p.m. Find out more below: