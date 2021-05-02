Ohio coronavirus numbers: 985 new cases, 64 hospitalizations reported

**One-on-one with Gov. Mike DeWine in the video above.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 1,075,004 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 985 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,284 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 56,553 people. There were 64 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 12 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,022,662 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 124,919

Cuyahoga: 110,740

Hamilton: 79,544

Montgomery: 51,075

Summit: 46,703

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,715,308 or about 40.34% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 11,015 people were vaccinated.

Also, in case you missed them, Cleveland officials have released outdoor gathering guidelines: