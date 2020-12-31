Ohio coronavirus numbers: 9,632 more cases and 107 additional deaths

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Wednesday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released new coronavirus numbers for the state Thursday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 9,632 COVID-19 cases, 107 deaths, 332 hospitalizations and 33 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. The number of hospitalizations is consistent with the 21-day average for Ohio.

There have been 700,380 total cases and 8,962 deaths in the state since the pandemic began, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It is presumed that 556,106 have recovered.

Friday’s coronavirus numbers will be reported on Saturday because of the New Year’s holiday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not have a news conference on Thursday. When he spoke on Wednesday, he expressed disappointment with the progress made to vaccinate the people of Ohio.

“We can’t control how fast the vaccine comes to Ohio, but we can control how fast we get it out. There is a moral imperative to get the vaccine out just as soon as we can,” the governor said.

