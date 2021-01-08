Ohio coronavirus numbers: 9,535 new cases reported, 82 additional deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest update on the vaccine rollout above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 9,535 cases have been reported, in addition to 82 deaths, 318 hospitalizations and 34 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of Ohio Department of Health

Since the pandemic began, there have been 762,603 COVID-19 cases and 9,544 fatalities. 613,418 are presumed to have recovered.

According to ODH, 29,028 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. So far, 248,600 in the state have received the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 2.13% of the population.

