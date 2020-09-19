Ohio coronavirus numbers: 951 new cases, 4 new fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.
There have been 143,547 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 951 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,612 deaths (including 4 additional fatalities reported today).
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 14,750 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 40 years old.
About 121,911 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 25,846
- Cuyahoga: 17,041
- Hamilton: 12,698
- Montgomery: 7,443
- Lucas: 7,091
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 642
- Franklin: 603
- Lucas: 357
- Hamilton: 307
- Mahoning: 279
In a press conference earlier this week, Mike DeWine unleashed the state-wide plan to try and keep people safe during Halloween (as seen in the video above). And he also asked candidates to wear masks in Ohio while on the campaign trail in the state.
Meanwhile, 17 more coronavirus cases were reported in Cleveland yesterday.
