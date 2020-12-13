Ohio coronavirus numbers: 9,266 more cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Sunday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 9,266 cases, 15 deaths, 170 hospitalizations and 20 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. The number of fatalities is well below the 21-day average of 71. Hospitalizations are less than half the average, which is at 360.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 562,727 total confirmed and probable cases, and 7,492 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 386,746 people have recovered.

Cuyahoga County continues to lead the state with the number of coronavirus-related deaths at 824. There have been 56,505 COVID-19 cases in the county, according to the state health department.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: