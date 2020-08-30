Ohio coronavirus numbers: 922 new cases, 2 fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 122,262 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 922 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,128 deaths (including 2 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 13,317 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.

About 101,944 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 21,619

Cuyahoga: 15,624

Hamilton: 11,102

Lucas: 6,389

Montgomery: 5,728

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 574

Franklin: 562

Lucas: 341

Mahoning: 265

Summit: 236

