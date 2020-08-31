Ohio coronavirus numbers: 895 new cases, 10 fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 123,127 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 895 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,138 deaths (including 10 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 13,376 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.

About 102,631 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 21,785

Cuyahoga: 15,714

Hamilton: 11,174

Lucas: 6,418

Montgomery: 5,786

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 575

Franklin: 562

Lucas: 342

Mahoning: 265

Summit: 236

Check out this week’s Northeast Ohio (and beyond) pop-up coronavirus testing sites below:

As the pandemic continues, election concerns continue to crop up across the state:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: