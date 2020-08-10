Ohio coronavirus numbers: 883 new cases, 4 new deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 101,731 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 883 cases reported today, along with a total of 3,673 deaths (including 4 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 11,629 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.

About 79,321 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 18,483

Cuyahoga: 13,640

Hamilton: 9,689

Lucas: 5,377

Montgomery: 4,398

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 525

Cuyahoga: 500

Lucas: 323

Mahoning: 254

Summit: 223

These numbers come as the U.S. reports more than 5 million coronavirus cases yesterday. Ohio just breeched the 100,000 mark yesterday as well.

All the while, college sports seasons hang in the balance. Today, according to reports, the Big 10 conference is voting to cancel the fall football season.

The administration of Gov. Mike DeWine also announced plans for a new unemployment plan.

