**Watch MetroHealth showing the coronavirus vaccine’s arrival in Cleveland in the video above**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 579,357 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 8,755 cases reported today, along with a total of 7,654 deaths (including 103 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 32,878 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 42 years old.

About 404,810 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 70,879

Cuyahoga: 58,055

Hamilton: 43,939

Montgomery: 29,982

Butler: 22,716

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 831

Franklin: 693

Lucas: 489

Summit: 463

Hamilton: 394

There is now new data available to see who is getting the coronavirus vaccine in the state, which started rolling out yesterday:

Gov. Mike DeWine will speak in a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: