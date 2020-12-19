Ohio coronavirus numbers: 8,567 new cases reported, 64 deaths

*Watch the video above on the U.S. Surgeon General’s visit to Ohio.*
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.
In the last 24 hours, 8,567 cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths were reported. In addition, there were 410 hospitalizations and 54 ICU admissions.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 614,429 cases and 8,031 fatalities. 440,235 are presumed to have recovered, according to ODH.
Here are the counties with the most cases:
- Franklin – 75,477
- Cuyahoga – 61,201
- Hamilton – 46,283
- Montgomery – 31,661
- Summit – 24,258
