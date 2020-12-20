Ohio coronavirus numbers: 8,377 cases reported, 16 deaths

*Watch our report above on the vaccine distribution in Ohio*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 8,377 cases reported along with 16 deaths. In addition, there have been 194 hospitalizations and 17 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of Ohio Dept. of Health

Since the pandemic began, there have been 622,806 cases and 8,047 fatalities. 447,442 are presumed to have recovered.

Here are the counties with the most cases:

Franklin – 75,316

Cuyahoga – 62,366

Hamilton – 48,842

Montgomery – 31,993

Summit – 24,560

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: