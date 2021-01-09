Ohio coronavirus numbers: 8,374 new cases reported, 55 additional deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the vaccine rollout above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, there were 8,374 confirmed cases reported , in addition to 55 deaths, 270 hospitalizations and 22 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of Ohio Dept. of Health

Since the pandemic began, there have been 770,977 cases and 9,599 fatalities documented. 621,185 people are presumed to have recovered.

ODH also released the latest vaccine distribution numbers. So far, 275,617 have been vaccinated here in Ohio, which is 2.36% of the population.

Courtesy of ODH

