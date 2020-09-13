Ohio coronavirus update: 837 cases, 4 deaths reported to state health department in last 24 hours

**Watch the video above for more information on how the coronavirus pandemic has been impacting the United States.**
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Sunday afternoon.
The state health department said there have been 137,405 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, killing 4,415 Ohioans. It’s presumed that 114,906 people have recovered from the virus.
In the last 24 hours, 837 cases, 4 deaths and 30 hospitalizations were reported to the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 24,590
- Cuyahoga: 16,698
- Hamilton: 12,208
- Montgomery: 7,084
- Lucas: 6,877
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 622
- Franklin: 579
- Lucas: 350
- Hamilton: 292
- Mahoning: 274
