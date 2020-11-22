Ohio coronavirus numbers: 8,133 cases reported, 12 additional deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s recent press conference on the coronavirus pandemic above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 8,133 cases were reported along with 12 deaths. There were also 205 hospitalizations and 24 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of Ohio Department of Health

There have been 351,419 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 5,996 deaths.

Governor Mike DeWine encourages residents to remain vigilant as Thanksgiving nears.

He offered some tips on Twitter for ways to safely celebrate, which you can see below.

Holidays will be different this year, but they can still be memorable. No matter what holidays you observe, please celebrate safely. Here are some ideas from @OHDeptofHealth to make your festivities safe and joyous at the same time ➡ https://t.co/37jSBIl1Lm #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/Uwvd7lUH5d — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 22, 2020

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: