Ohio coronavirus numbers: 81 fatalities, 4,312 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon

There have been 831,066 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 4,312 cases reported today, along with a total of 10,280 deaths (including 81 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 43,351 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 43 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 162 inpatients, and 16 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 684,072 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 97,996

Cuyahoga: 82,613

Hamilton: 61,629

Montgomery: 41,873

Summit: 33,603

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 1,062

Summit: 729

Franklin: 705

Lucas: 597

Hamilton: 439

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 444,524, or about 3.8% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 9,386 people were vaccinated.

Find out more about free COVID-19 testing sites around the state below:

Free #COVID19 testing is available today in 𝐍𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞. ⬇



York High School

1 Buckeye Drive

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Other popup sites: https://t.co/v0X8YN6Jyv

Other statewide testing sites: https://t.co/5JjweIdDMX pic.twitter.com/ReXzlBTDmt — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 18, 2021