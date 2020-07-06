Ohio coronavirus numbers: 805 new cases, 16 new deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There were 57,956 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an addition of 805 cases, along with a total of 2,876 deaths (an addition of 16).

Last week, the coronavirus cases were the highest found in Ohio since April. The highest single day for cases since last week was in the middle of April when there were about 1,300. Today’s case numbers are the lowest seen since Wednesday.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 8,249 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 45 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 10,410

Cuyahoga: 7,883

Hamilton: 6,019

Lucas: 2,752

Marion: 2,734

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 429

Cuyahoga: 373

Lucas: 302

Mahoning: 232

Summit: 206

The state continues to offer free COVID-19 testing sites.

On Friday, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed an executive order that requires all citizens to wear a mask in public (as seen in the video above). Cuyahoga County is also considering such a measure.

The city of Cleveland reported more than 100 new cases in its limits over the weekend.