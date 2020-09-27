Ohio coronavirus numbers: 800 new cases, 1 fatality reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 150,809 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 800 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,741 deaths (including 1 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 15,216 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 40 years old.

About 130,193 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 26,961

Cuyahoga: 17,490

Hamilton: 13,191

Montgomery: 7,883

Lucas: 7,322

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 656

Franklin: 607

Lucas: 364

Hamilton: 315

Mahoning: 281

Coronavirus guidelines have recently been issued for Halloween events for the next month (as seen in the video above). There are also five states listed in the Ohio travel advisory this week, as seen below:

