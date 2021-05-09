Ohio coronavirus numbers: 794 new cases, 28 hospitalizations reported

**Urban Kuts in Cleveland offers a cut and a shot, as seen in the video above**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 1,083,609 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 794 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,428 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 57,315 people. There were 28 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 2 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,034,944 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 125,899

Cuyahoga: 112,117

Hamilton: 80,008

Montgomery: 51,452

Summit: 47,188

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,834,135 or about 41.36% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 7,890 people were vaccinated.

