Ohio coronavirus numbers: 7,892 new cases, 75 deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 784,957 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 7,892 cases reported for the last day, along with a total of 9,702 deaths (including 75 additional fatalities reported in the last day).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 41,377 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 43 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 219 inpatients, and 28 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 639,080 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 93,057

Cuyahoga: 78,231

Hamilton: 57,879

Montgomery: 39,691

Summit: 31,539

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 955

Franklin: 701

Summit: 655

Lucas: 559

Hamilton: 426



As many are starting to get their second doses of the coronavirus shot, and some are starting to get their first, Ohio’s Gov. DeWine (seen in the video above) reminds people to remain vigilant in stopping the spread of the disease:

While the vaccine is providing hope, businesses must remain vigilant in enforcing safety protocols regarding masks, hygiene, and distancing. #ResponsibleRestartOhiohttps://t.co/3lWx4IRScb pic.twitter.com/w63odu4fEX — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 11, 2021

The state reported today that a total of 304,976 Ohioans, or 2.61% of the population, has gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In the last 24 hours, 8,367 people have been vaccinated.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: