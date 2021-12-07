Ohio coronavirus numbers: 7,876 new cases, 612 hospitalizations

Related video: Cleveland Clinic and UH hospitals mandate vaccines for employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 1,743,801 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 7,876 new cases reported Tuesday, along with a total of 27,011 deaths (including 160 deaths reported Tuesday).

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 88,565 people. There were 612 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

1,594,843 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin 181,509

Cuyahoga 171,282

Hamilton 114,988

Montgomery 81,480

Summit 73,287

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,824,317 or about 58.38% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 10,033 people received a shot in the state.

Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) on Tuesday announced positive results from a phase three trial of its plant-based coronavirus vaccine, the first inoculant of its kind to reach a stage to seek emergency approval.