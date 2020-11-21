Ohio coronavirus numbers: 7,863 cases reported, 29 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 7,863 cases were reported along with 33 deaths. There were also 242 hospitalizations and 25 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of ODH

There have been 343,286 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 5,984 deaths.

A statewide curfew is currently in effect and goes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night until Dec. 17.

Some local counties have also issued stay-at-home advisories of their own.

