Ohio coronavirus numbers: 7,835 new cases, 123 new fatalities reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s other latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon. The state said the new numbers are not complete, as thousands of reports are still under pending review.

Of what has been confirmed, there have been 437,928 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 7,835 cases reported today, along with a total of 6,671 deaths (including 123 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 27,885 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 42 years old.

In the last 24 hours, 436 new hospitalizations have been reported and 52 ICU admissions.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 56,123

Cuyahoga: 42,980

Hamilton: 34,402

Montgomery: 23,277

Butler: 17,186

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 771

Franklin: 674

Lucas: 436

Hamilton: 379

Summit: 360

Cleveland continues to see large case numbers, reporting 218 cases yesterday.

During a press conference on Monday (as seen in the video above), Gov. Mike DeWine asked Ohioans to scale back on their activites and seeing others.

“There is a cause and effect to what we do, we can slow this down. The scariest thing is that there is no indication that we have plateaued. We haven’t seen anything like this for 100 years,” he said.

DeWine also announced today that Cuyahoga Community College is offering onsite testing through April:

Colleges and universities are offering testing across Ohio. Drive-thru & walk-up #COVID19 testing will be offered by @TriCedu from December through April. https://t.co/srJrEcD4Wp #InThisTogetherOhio — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 2, 2020

