Ohio coronavirus numbers: 7,814 cases, 121 deaths in last 24 hours

(Watch Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speak about the coronavirus vaccine on FOX 8 News in the Morning on Wednesday)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 7,814 cases, 121 deaths, 454 hospitalizations and 43 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. The number of hospitalizations is above Ohio’s 21-day average of 320 while the case numbers are on par with current averages.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 742,817 total COVID-19 cases and 9,368 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 605,474 have recovered.

The state’s numbers of vaccines were not updated because of technical difficulties.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference on Wednesday.

