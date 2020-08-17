Ohio coronavirus numbers: 775 new cases, 6 additional fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.
There have been 109,062 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 775 cases reported today, along with a total of 3,832 deaths (including 6 additional fatalities reported today).
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 12,319 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.
About 87,764 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 19,683
- Cuyahoga: 14,418
- Hamilton: 10,184
- Lucas: 5,744
- Montgomery: 4,716
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Franklin: 537
- Cuyahoga: 528
- Lucas: 329
- Mahoning: 260
- Summit: 228
Gov. Mike DeWine (who talks about wearing masks in the video above) did remind everyone over the weekend that free COVID-19 testing is continuing throughout the state at pop-up locations. Check those out below:
Also over the weekend, multiple Ohio bars got in trouble for not following coronavirus safety guidelines.
