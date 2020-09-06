Ohio coronavirus numbers: 773 new cases, 3 fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.
There have been 130,558 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 773 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,259 deaths (including 3 additional fatalities reported today).
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 13,841 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 41 years old.
About 108,578 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 23,099
- Cuyahoga: 16,249
- Hamilton: 11,713
- Lucas: 6,687
- Montgomery: 6,623
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 599
- Franklin: 565
- Lucas: 348
- Mahoning: 272
- Summit: 236
Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine spoke at multiple press conferences speaking about the coronavirus’ effects on the state, including warning people to not be tempted to attend large events during the holiday weekend. He also issued a new graphic today:
DeWine also pointed out on Twitter today that young people continue to spread the virus across Ohio in large numbers:
