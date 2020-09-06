Ohio coronavirus numbers: 773 new cases, 3 fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 130,558 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 773 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,259 deaths (including 3 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 13,841 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 41 years old.

About 108,578 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 23,099

Cuyahoga: 16,249

Hamilton: 11,713

Lucas: 6,687

Montgomery: 6,623

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 599

Franklin: 565

Lucas: 348

Mahoning: 272

Summit: 236

Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine spoke at multiple press conferences speaking about the coronavirus’ effects on the state, including warning people to not be tempted to attend large events during the holiday weekend. He also issued a new graphic today:

DeWine also pointed out on Twitter today that young people continue to spread the virus across Ohio in large numbers:

➡ College Students: This chart shows that of Ohio's youth and younger adults, there is an increase in #COVID19 cases among those ages 18-22. Please remember to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and wash your hands. #MasksOnOhio #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/Qx1RnoIROs — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 6, 2020

