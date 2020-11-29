Ohio coronavirus numbers: 7,729 additional cases reported, 21 deaths

*Watch our report above on how small businesses are coping during the pandemic.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 7,729 cases were reported in addition to 21 deaths, 245 hospitalizations and 36 ICU admissions.

There have been 414,432 cases documented since the pandemic began and 6,399 deaths. 266,341 are presumed to have recovered.

Courtesy of Ohio Department of Health

Here are the counties with the most cases:

Franklin – 53,887

Cuyahoga – 40,823

Hamilton – 32,557

Montgomery – 22,196

Butler – 16,280

