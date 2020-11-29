Ohio coronavirus numbers: 7,729 additional cases reported, 21 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

*Watch our report above on how small businesses are coping during the pandemic.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 7,729 cases were reported in addition to 21 deaths, 245 hospitalizations and 36 ICU admissions.

There have been 414,432 cases documented since the pandemic began and 6,399 deaths. 266,341 are presumed to have recovered.

Courtesy of Ohio Department of Health

Here are the counties with the most cases:

  • Franklin – 53,887
  • Cuyahoga – 40,823
  • Hamilton – 32,557
  • Montgomery – 22,196
  • Butler – 16,280

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app

continue reading override