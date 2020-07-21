Ohio coronavirus numbers: 77,215 total cases, 3,219 total deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 77,215 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,047 cases reported today, along with a total of 3,219 deaths (including 30 additional fatalities reported).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 9,736 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus remains 43 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 14,432

Cuyahoga: 10,828

Hamilton: 8,020

Lucas: 3,629

Montgomery: 3,083

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 475

Cuyahoga: 431

Lucas: 307

Mahoning: 247

Summit: 211

These numbers come after the announcement from Gov. Mike DeWine that he was postponing a planned press conference today, following the arrests of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others. Instead, Ohioans can expect a public address regarding the arrests at 2:30 p.m. DeWine is expected to speak tomorrow instead.

Last week, Mike DeWine addressed the people of Ohio (as seen in the video above) saying that he highly recommends that everyone wear face masks while in public, but that he was not yet making anything mandatory.

Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Ohioans could expect more orders this week, and that he is not ruling out making mask mandates a statewide thing. However, with the press conference postponement today, Ohioans will have to wait to hear what (if any) new orders are set to be rolled out in the state.

Those looking for a free coronavirus test site in Northeast Ohio can find one below:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: