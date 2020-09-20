Ohio coronavirus numbers: 762 new cases, 3 deaths reported to state health department

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus data Saturday afternoon.

Health officials report there have been 144,309 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, resulting in the deaths of 4,615 people.

In the last 24 hours, 762 cases, 3 fatalities and 23 hospitalizations were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 25,977
  • Cuyahoga: 17,092
  • Hamilton: 12,756
  • Montgomery: 7,501
  • Lucas: 7,119

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Cuyahoga: 642
  • Franklin: 603
  • Lucas: 357
  • Hamilton: 308
  • Mahoning: 279

