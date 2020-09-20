Ohio coronavirus numbers: 762 new cases, 3 deaths reported to state health department

**Watch the video above to learn more about how coronavirus has impacted Ohio’s children.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus data Saturday afternoon.
Health officials report there have been 144,309 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, resulting in the deaths of 4,615 people.
In the last 24 hours, 762 cases, 3 fatalities and 23 hospitalizations were reported to the state health department.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 25,977
- Cuyahoga: 17,092
- Hamilton: 12,756
- Montgomery: 7,501
- Lucas: 7,119
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 642
- Franklin: 603
- Lucas: 357
- Hamilton: 308
- Mahoning: 279
