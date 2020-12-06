Ohio coronavirus numbers: 7,592 new cases reported, 13 additional deaths

*Watch our report above on how the vaccine will be distributed locally.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 7,592 cases were reported in addition to 13 deaths, 274 hospitalizations and 33 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of Ohio Dept. of Health

Since the pandemic began, there have been 475,024 cases and 6,959 fatalities. 321,505 people are presumed to have recovered.

Here are the counties with the most cases:

Franklin – 60,093

Cuyahoga – 46,333

Hamilton – 36,846

Montgomery – 25,312

Butler – 18,576

