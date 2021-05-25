Ohio coronavirus numbers: 727 new cases, 44 deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 1,098,593 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 727 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,753 deaths (including 44 additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 58,804 people. There were 126 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 13 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,057,972 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 127,494

Cuyahoga: 114,378

Hamilton: 80,780

Montgomery: 52,091

Summit: 47,953

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,203,340 or about 44.51% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 24,663 people received a shot in the state.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine continues to implore residents to get vaccinated against the virus, and with numbers released yesterday by the state, it seems the Vax-a-Million program may have motivated more people to do just that:

However, parts of Cleveland appear to be lagging behind in vaccination rates: