Ohio coronavirus numbers: 7,149 confirmed cases reported, 67 new deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, there were 7,149 confirmed cases reported along with 67 deaths, 316 hospitalizations and 39 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of Ohio Dept. of Health

Since the pandemic began, there have been 814,442 cases of COVID-19 and 10,057 fatalities documented. 663,856 people are presumed to have recovered.

ODH also provided an update on vaccine distribution. As of Friday, 388,383 residents have been vaccinated here in Ohio, which is about 3.32% of the population.