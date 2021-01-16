Ohio coronavirus numbers: 7,065 additional cases reported, 78 new deaths

*Watch our latest report on vaccine distribution above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 7,065 new cases were reported along with 78 deaths, 241 hospitalizations and 17 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of ODH

Since the pandemic began, there have been 821,507 cases and 10,135 fatalities documented. 672,231 people are presumed to have recovered.

ODH also provided an update on vaccine distribution. In total, 414,062 residents have been vaccinated. That’s about 3.54% of Ohio’s population.