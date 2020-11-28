Ohio coronavirus numbers: 6,895 additional cases reported, 32 new deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest press conference on coronavirus above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 6,895 cases and 32 deaths were reported.

There have been 406,703 cases documented since the pandemic began and 6,378 deaths. 261,353 are presumed to have recovered.

Here are the counties with the most cases:

Franklin – 53,293

Cuyahoga – 36,654

Hamilton – 32,049

Montgomery – 21,694

Butler – 16,020

