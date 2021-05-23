Ohio coronavirus numbers: 683 new cases, 29 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 1,097,300 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 683 cases reported Sunday, along with a total of 19,709 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported Sunday).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 58,590 people. There were 29 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 3 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,055,374 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 127,371

Cuyahoga: 114,193

Hamilton: 80,719

Montgomery: 52,035

Summit: 47,908

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,170,080 or about 44.23% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 18,588 people received a shot in the state.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine continues to implore residents to get their vaccines.

To beat COVID and get back to the things we missed out on last year, we all need to roll up our sleeves. https://t.co/p44wrIdrBe #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/LPfd1WPT0w — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 23, 2021

And the first of the state’s Vax-a-Million drawing, for those residents who have been vaccinated is coming up this week. The deadline to be entered for the first drawing is today before midnight: