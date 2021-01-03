Ohio coronavirus numbers: 6,808 new cases, 59 deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 721,481 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 6,808 cases reported for the last day, along with a total of 9,076 deaths (including 59 additional fatalities reported in the last day).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 38,798 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 43 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 165 inpatients, and 23 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 579,583 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 86,446

Cuyahoga: 72,520

Hamilton: 53,404

Montgomery: 36,720

Summit: 28,782

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 900

Franklin: 698

Summit: 614

Lucas: 541

Hamilton: 419

Although many, including Gov. DeWine (as seen in the video above), have been disappointed in the coronavirus rollout thus far, Dr. Fauci said today there is still a “glimmer of hope.”

