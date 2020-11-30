Ohio coronavirus numbers: 6,631 new cases, 30 new deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon. The state said the new numbers are not complete, as thousands of reports are still under pending review.

Of what has been confirmed, there have been 421,063 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 6,631 cases reported today, along with a total of 6,429 deaths (including 30 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 26,864 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 42 years old.

In the last 24 hours, 417 hospitalizations have been reported and 44 ICU admissions.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 54,467

Cuyahoga: 41,446

Hamilton: 33,221

Montgomery: 22,521

Butler: 16,589

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 746

Franklin: 672

Lucas: 426

Hamilton: 372

Summit: 349

Gov. Mike DeWine is giving a coronavirus update to the state at 3 p.m. today, (you can watch DeWine’s most recent address in the video above).

Over the weekend, Summa Health announced plans to suspend non-emergency surgeries starting Tuesday.

