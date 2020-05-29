Ohio coronavirus numbers: 651 cases, 33 deaths reported in 24 hours

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file frame grab from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories says its cartridge-based test, approved last month, delivers results within minutes. The coronavirus pandemic gave rise to bold promises by President Donald Trump as he led the response in the U.S. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus data for the state.

As of Friday, there were 34,566 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 2,131 deaths in the state. 5,947 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 1,533 were admitted to the intensive care unit.

In the last 24 hours, 651 cases and 33 deaths were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 5,674

Cuyahoga: 4,318

Marion: 2,657

Hamilton: 2,603

Lucas: 2,202

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 256

Lucas: 240

Cuyahoga: 226

Mahoning: 173

Summit: 172