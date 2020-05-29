Ohio coronavirus numbers: 651 cases, 33 deaths reported in 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus data for the state.
As of Friday, there were 34,566 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 2,131 deaths in the state. 5,947 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 1,533 were admitted to the intensive care unit.
In the last 24 hours, 651 cases and 33 deaths were reported to the state health department.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 5,674
- Cuyahoga: 4,318
- Marion: 2,657
- Hamilton: 2,603
- Lucas: 2,202
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Franklin: 256
- Lucas: 240
- Cuyahoga: 226
- Mahoning: 173
- Summit: 172