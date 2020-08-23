Ohio coronavirus numbers: 637 new cases, 3 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 114,802 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 637 cases reported today, along with a total of 3,978 deaths (including 3 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 12,800 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.

About 94,825 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 20,534

Cuyahoga: 14,955

Hamilton: 10,533

Lucas: 6,070

Montgomery: 5,029

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 553

Cuyahoga: 552

Lucas: 338

Mahoning: 262

Summit: 232

Gov. Mike DeWine gave multiple press conferences last week regarding the virus, and recently reminded Ohioans what it looks like to come down with COVID-19 in a helpful graphic:

Also, over the weekend, multiple Ohio sports teams tested positive for the virus, as seen below:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: