Ohio coronavirus numbers: 622 new cases, 92 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon, which also include Monday’s numbers.

Numbers were not released on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday so they were added to Tuesday’s numbers.

There have been 1,102,556 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 622 cases reported Tuesday (including Monday’s numbers), along with a total of 19,861 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported Tuesday).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 59,247 people. There were 92 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 14 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,065,748 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 127,936

Cuyahoga: 115,009

Hamilton: 80,955

Montgomery: 52,269

Summit: 48,160

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,310,588 or about 45.43% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 6,222 people received a shot in the state.

