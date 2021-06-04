Ohio coronavirus numbers: 621 new cases, 85 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

There have been 1,104,001 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 621 cases reported Friday, along with a total of 19,980 deaths (including 57 additional fatalities reported Friday).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 59,497 people. There were 85 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 6 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,068,562 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 128,116

Cuyahoga: 115,236

Hamilton: 81,042

Montgomery: 52,326

Summit: 48,233

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,353,663 or about 45.80% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 18,316 people received a shot in the state.

State leaders are trying to encourage vaccinations through the Ohio Vax-A-Million Lottery program.

Vax-A-Million remaining drawings

(Watch the video above for information on the newest Vax-a-Million winners.)

Ohioans aged 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the date of the respective drawing are eligible to enter into the drawings for $1 million each.

Meanwhile, Ohioans under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities. The prize includes full tuition, room and board.

Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program. Vaccinated Ohioans who haven’t yet entered the lottery can do so online here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833 427-5634). One entry gets you into all three remaining drawings.