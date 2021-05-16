Ohio coronavirus numbers: 618 new cases, 21 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 1,090,894 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 618 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,528 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 57,977 people. There were 21 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 5 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,045,608 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 126,712

Cuyahoga: 113,199

Hamilton: 80,393

Montgomery: 51,801

Summit: 47,556

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,981,525 or about 42.62% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 21,959 people were vaccinated.

