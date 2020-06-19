Ohio coronavirus numbers: 609 new cases, 56 deaths reported in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Friday.

There were 43,731 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,667 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 609 cases, 56 deaths, 63 hospitalizations and 13 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

📢 Attention Elyria: Free pop-up #COVID19 testing TODAY at City Hall. Anyone can get a no-cost test, even if you don't live nearby.



If you believe you may have been exposed to coronavirus or are showing symptoms, we urge you to get tested. #InThisTogetherOhio #StaySafeOhio pic.twitter.com/GcvZzqKu28 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 19, 2020

Additionally, another round of Ohio’s businesses were permitted to reopen Friday after months of shutdowns.

Those businesses that can reopen as long as they follow the state’s rules for COVID-19 prevention include:

Casinos

Racinos

Amusement parks

Water parks

During his news briefing Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine said that overall Ohio is on a downward trend with coronavirus with the exception of southwest Ohio.

Watch the video above for more from Thursday’s news conference.

“None of this should be a shock. We are going to see a spike in cases, see hot spots,” DeWine said.

Hamilton County hot spots. (Updated to correct zip code) pic.twitter.com/PlwvlSVN3N — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 19, 2020

The Ohio National Guard will offer more pop-up testing in zipcodes with hotspots in Clark, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery and Warren counties. According to the governor, the state will use this plan when other counties in the state see upticks in COVID-19 cases.

He said this is part of a new stage in the ongoing fight with the virus, requiring us to be more aggressive with testing.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 7,590

Cuyahoga: 5,481

Hamilton: 3,634

Marion: 2,715

Lucas: 2,478

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 348

Cuyahoga: 334

Lucas: 293

Mahoning: 223

Summit: 199